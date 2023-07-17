Fire at Mount Pleasant Home Monday Morning Caused by Lightning Strike

Investigators say a lightning strike caused a fire at a Mount Pleasant home early Monday morning.

According to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a house in the 1300 block of Crestwood Drive around 2:15 a.m. Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the garage and side of the building, and the fire was brought under control by 3:23.

The occupants were not home at the time, but neighbors reported being woken up by a lightning bolt and smelling smoke soon after. No injuries were reported.

The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Fire Department, Deerfield Township Fire Department, Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Michigan State Police, Mobile Medical Response, Consumers Energy and Isabella County Central Dispatch all helped in the response.