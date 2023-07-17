FBI Detroit Asking for Help Locating Missing Teen

The FBI is asking for the public’s help locating a teen from Flint who has been missing since June 22nd.

16-year-old Michael Jones is believed to either have remained in the Flint area or traveled to Saginaw. Jones is described as a black male standing 5’7″ tall and weighing roughly 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, pierced ears, and a tattoo on his right forearm. Authorities say he may go by the name Keenan Reese or the nickname Kee.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Flint Police at 1-810-237-6800 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.