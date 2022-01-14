Family Dollar Robbery Suspect Released

The juvenile arrested in connection to the New Year’s Eve armed robbery of a Saginaw Family Dollar store and the shooting of a teenage clerk has been released from police custody.
The 17-year-old suspect was arrested earlier this week by the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit and housed in a juvenile detention facility after robbing the Family Dollar at 3417 E. Genesee Ave.
Police report around 9pm he entered the business, shot 18-year-old clerk Ariana Flynn in the face, then left with an undisclosed amount of money before officers arrived.
State police lieutenant Kim Vetter says he was released yesterday pending further investigation.
Flynn has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at at home.
A combined $11,000 reward was put forward by Dollar General and Crime Stoppers to help find the suspect.
Local fundraisers and crowd sourcing sites have also been gathering resources to help support Flynn’s physical and emotional recovery.
Saginaw MCU detectives are still asking anyone with additional information about the incident to call State Police at 989-385-6844, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-422-JAIL.
A man wanted in connection with a new year’s eve shooting at a Saginaw Family Dollar has been arrested. According to Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee county, the man shot a teenage employee, 18 year old Ariana Flynn, in the face while robbing the family dollar around 9pm December 31st near East Genesee and Hess avenues. The suspect, a juvenile arrested Monday, fled the scene prior to police arrival with an unknown amount of money. The victim was transported to a local hospital, then transferred to another hospital for treatment of serious injuries and is now recovering at home. An $11,000 reward was put forward by Crime Stoppers to help find the suspect, and a number of crowd sourcing fundraisers were established to help support Flynn’s physical and emotional recovery. Milano’s Pizza in Saginaw township will also be hosting a fundraiser on December 17th for Flynn, from 4 to 9pm. The incident remains under investigation. Saginaw Major Crime Unit detectives are asking that with information about this incident call State Police Trooper David Murchie at 989-385-6844. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).