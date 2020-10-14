Examiners Confirm Body Found as Karl Marker
Karl Marker (source: family of Karl Marker)
Medical examiners have confirmed with Michigan State police, after reviewing dental records, that a body found along side a disabled van in Slagle Township is Karl Marker; the man missing from Kochville township since September 17th.
After an area resident reported the vehicle as abandoned in mud off a 2-way road just south of the village of Harrietta, examiners were able to identify him by his dental records ending the month long search.
Marker, 87, suffered from dementia and had left home on September 17th for a trip to Fashion Square mall for his morning walk but never returned home
Investigators have determined that his death was not suspicious.