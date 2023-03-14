Eric Mays Sentenced in Disorderly Conduct Case

A Flint City Councilman has been convicted of disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred during a council meeting in April 2022.

A jury found Councilman Eric Mays guilty of the misdemeanor on Friday in Genesee District Court. On April 25th, Mays was handcuffed and escorted from a city council meeting after refusing to leave when he was ordered to by Council President Allie Herkenroder and a majority of the remaining council members.

Mays faces up to 90 days in jail or a $500 fine.