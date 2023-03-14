WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Eric Mays Sentenced in Disorderly Conduct Case

By jonathan.dent
March 14, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Share
Eric Mays Sentenced in Disorderly Conduct Case
(source: City of Flint)

A Flint City Councilman has been convicted of disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred during a council meeting in April 2022.

A jury found Councilman Eric Mays guilty of the misdemeanor on Friday in Genesee District Court. On April 25th, Mays was handcuffed and escorted from a city council meeting after refusing to leave when he was ordered to by Council President Allie Herkenroder and a majority of the remaining council members.

Mays faces up to 90 days in jail or a $500 fine.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man's Cash Seized in 2021 Returned, Mostly
2

Person of Interest in Vassar Shooting Taken into Custody
3

Police Chase and Crash Lead to Felony Arrests
4

Saginaw Doctor Arrested in GHOST Operation
5

Changes coming to Bay City State Park Campgrounds