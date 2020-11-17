Elderly Pigeon Couple Found Dead In Suspected Murder Suicide
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Shortly after 9:30am Monday morning- Deputies responded to South Caseville Rd., south of M-142 in Winsor Twp. near Pigeon, after an elderly couple was found dead in their home by a family member.
Preliminary investigation by the Huron County Sheriff’s office shows 87-year-old James Sauer had shot his 85-year-old wife Margaret Sauer with a handgun, and then took his own life with it.
No other evidence suggests otherwise, including prior health problems or possible disputes between the two.
The investigation is still ongoing, pending autopsy results from the Huron county medical examiner’s office.