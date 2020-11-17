      Weather Alert

Elderly Pigeon Couple Found Dead In Suspected Murder Suicide

Ric Antonio
Nov 17, 2020 @ 12:47am
source: Alpha Media Image Library

Shortly after 9:30am Monday morning- Deputies responded to South Caseville Rd., south of M-142 in Winsor Twp. near Pigeon, after an elderly couple was found dead in their home by a family member.

Preliminary investigation by the Huron County Sheriff’s office shows 87-year-old James Sauer had shot his 85-year-old wife Margaret Sauer with a handgun, and then took his own life with it.

No other evidence suggests otherwise, including prior health problems or possible disputes between the two.

The investigation is still ongoing, pending autopsy results from the Huron county medical examiner’s office.

Popular Posts
SVSU Employee Takes Own Life On Campus; Campus Closed for the Day
Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Arenac County
Early Morning Fire Breaks Out at Former Prestolite Building in Bay City
Police Identify Saginaw Shooting Victim
Communities Close Offices Temporarily As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Sports News