Drugs, Guns Seized in Saginaw County

Police have executed several search warrants in Saginaw County this week, seizing guns and drugs.
On Monday, the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, or BAYANET, executed one search warrant related to an investigation into crystal methamphetamine. No arrests were made but drugs were seized.
Then, early this morning BAYANET executed four search warrants in Saginaw County and one in Pontiac. All five are connected to an ongoing investigation into a suspected heroin-dealing organization according to a Bayanet spokesman.
Police seized guns and drugs in today’s searches but did not make arrests and they did not give the specific locations of the raids, due to the investigations’ ongoing nature.
Once the investigations are complete, police will forward their reports to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review and issuance of possible criminal charges.