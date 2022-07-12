Downtown Saginaw’s Huntington Bank Building One Step Closer to Rehabilitation

New progress has been made toward renovating Saginaw’s Hunting Bank building. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, council members voted to certify the Huntington Bank Building at 101 N. Washington Avenue and 111 E. Genesee Avenue as an obsolete property. In a previous meeting the council had established the building as an obsolete property rehabilitation district, but this certification now means that prospective new owners Michigan Community Capital will not pay additional taxes on the property as a result of any rehabilitation that it undergoes for twelve years.
The proposed project would completely gut the interior of the building, which officials say could contain high levels of lead and asbestos. Then the building would be refitted with new construction and utilities to accommodate 120 mixed-income apartments. The exterior of the building would also receive attention, with restoration of windows and crumbling masonry, and a new roof.
Construction is projected to begin in May of 2023 and conclude in 2025, a century after its original construction.