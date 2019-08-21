Dow Makes Change the World List, Uses Plastic in Road Construction
(photo courtesy of Dow Chemical)
Dow CEO Jim Fitterling says the company is honored to be named by FORTUNE for advancing new applications and markets for recycled plastics.
FORTUNE’s 2019 Change the world list was released naming 52 companies that make important social or environmental impacts. Dow was listed at number 26 on this year’s list; FORTUNE ranks the companies on business results, degree of innovation, and corporate integration. Dow credits the acknowledgment to it’s ELVALOY RET Asphalt Modification technology, which has helped divert nearly 200 metric tons of plastic from ending up in landfills, and has helped increase roadway corrosion resistance.