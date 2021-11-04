Dow Bay Area YMCA Bringing New Multi-Use Park to Bay City

More outdoor programs are on the way for the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA with its newest upcoming addition.
Set to open next summer, the space between the YMCA and Uptown Bay City areas near Saginaw street will house a wide variety of activities like flag football, existing summer sports camps, and other field sport programs not offered in recent years by the YMCA such as lacrosse, field hockey, soccer, and disc golf.
Accounting Director for the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA, Jessica Gohs, says while the group acquired the property in 2019, they felt it was best to hold off on it after a feasibility study- citing needed resources.
Following the pandemic, though, Gohs says developing outdoor spaces like this to fill program needs has become more important than ever.
On top of the additions the space brings to the club, the new area will remain open to the public when not being used for YMCA programming.
The current phase of the project, which involves updating park infrastructure and planting of more green space, is expected to be completed by the end of November.