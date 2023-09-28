Dow Announced as Presenting Sponsor of 2024 Memorial Cup

With the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup heading to Saginaw next year, Dow has been announced as the tournament’s third presenting sponsor in its 104-year long history.

The CHL and Saginaw Spirit announced the sponsorship alongside officials from Dow on Thursday. The league’s president, Dan MacKenzie, says the decision was largely driven by Dow’s place in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner than Dow given how important they are to this region, and having the Memorial Cup here, being a big part of it and helping us bring it to life and have more experiences for people to enjoy it I think is really important from a Fan perspective [and] from Dow’s perspective, from a community standpoint.” said Mackenzie.

MacKenzie also mentioned the company’s commitment to hosting high-quality sports experiences for fans, referencing the sponsorship of the Dow Event Center, as well as the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Heather Gallegos, Dow’s Director of Community Relations, said the activities will build on familiar aspects that have seen success at the Dow GLBI.

“There will be a big emphasis on STEM. We’re going to have some sort of STEM experience for our junior fans that are coming out. We’ll have a speaker series to touch on different topics that are important to our region…” said Gallegos. “There’s going to be so many activations to bring people into this part of Saginaw, into the Dow Event Center, the Jolt Amphitheatre across the street, so many different things going on, with the pinnacle being the actual games themselves.”

“It’s one of the premier, if not the primer event in major junior hockey,” said Bob Plishka, Director of Strategic Corporate Partnerships. “We’re expecting more than 100,000 fans to descend on Saginaw and our region during that 10-day event, [with] $25 million in economic impact. Dow’s just so thrilled to be a part of it and to have our company, our employees, and our brand associated with such an amazing event.”

The Memorial Cup tournament will see the top teams from the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, as well as the Spirit, compete beginning May 23rd at the Dow Event Center.