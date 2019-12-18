DNR Asks For Help In New Elk Poaching Case
Three more elk poached in northern Michigan; DNR seeks information (Photo provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers in Gaylord are looking for help after three adult cow elk were found shot in Otsego County– the third elk poaching case in northern Michigan in roughly a month.
Lt. Jim Gorno of the DNR said 2019 has been the worst year they’ve had as far as elk poaching.
Area residents found three elk about 50 yards north of Hardwood Lake Road near Bobcat Trail, in the Pigeon River State Forest, east of Vanderbilt.
Officers believe that the three elk in this case were shot either Saturday or Sunday while bedded down near each other.
Gorno said that the public tips received regarding a bull elk poached in November helped identify a suspect in that case, and if you or anyone you know has information that can help solve this crime, the DNR wants to hear from you.
Anyone with information regarding this poaching incident can contact the DNR Law Enforcement Division at the DNR Customer Service Center in Gaylord at 989-732-3541,
…or call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800 which is available 24-7.
Information can be left anonymously, and monetary rewards are available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of violators.