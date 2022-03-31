Diocesan Parishes Contribute Over $200,000 For Ukraine Victims

In addition to the outpouring of prayers, parishes across the Saginaw diocese have responded to Bishop Gruss’ request for a collection for the people of Ukraine. A diocesan spokesman said The local response has been incredible. To date, residents from across the Diocese of Saginaw have generously given over $207,000. Every dollar goes to support Catholic Relief Services and its partners already in Ukraine and bordering countries, who are providing safe shelter, hot meals, hygiene supplies, fuel to keep warm, transport to safe areas, counseling support and more.
Maria Coss is processing donations for Ukraine as they come in. Coss said the response has already been very generous. She said “I’ve received calls from people from many cities in Michigan as well as from other states including Minnesota and others. People gave very generously to help tornado victims in Kentucky in December and the response to the suffering in Ukraine may even be greater.
Checks are to be made payable to the Diocese of Saginaw, with Ukraine written in the memo. You can also donate online now at the CRS website: https://bit.ly/3vM7f5j