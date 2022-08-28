Deputy Kills Homicide Suspect

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham confirms that Bay County Sheriff Deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting early this morning in Bangor Township.

Deputies responded to a call just before 3:30 for shots fired inside of Bangor Downs with a subject possibly shot. When deputies arrived and entered the apartment they located a deceased subject. They were then confronted by a suspect and faced with a deadly force situation in which a deputy shot the suspect who is deceased. No deputies were injured.

A deputy was placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated. The Michigan State Police is assisting in the investigation. The names of those killed have not been released as yet.