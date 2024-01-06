Delta Student wins National Title

The American Cornhole League national college championship was held on December 29th in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Delta College freshman Brandon Earls won the national title of college cornhole champion.

Earls, representing Delta in the College Singles category scored 40 points, two points ahead of the second-place finisher.

Earls says, “It’s pretty surreal,” he said. “Seeing all these people I play with all the time, all these pros playing on ESPN, and just being like ‘Wow, I’m one of them now.’”

The event was broadcast live on ESPN2. Earls started playing cornhole competitively in 2018.