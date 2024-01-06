WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Delta Student wins National Title

By christianamalacara
January 6, 2024 10:00AM EST
Share
Delta Student wins National Title
ACL LOGO

The American Cornhole League national college championship was held on  December 29th in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Delta College freshman Brandon Earls won the national title of college cornhole champion.

Brandon Earls National Cornhole  College Winner 2023

Earls, representing Delta in the College Singles category scored 40 points, two points ahead of the second-place finisher.

Earls says, “It’s pretty surreal,” he said. “Seeing all these people I play with all the time, all these pros playing on ESPN, and just being like ‘Wow, I’m one of them now.’”

The event was broadcast live on ESPN2. Earls started playing cornhole competitively in 2018. 

Popular Stories

1

Arrests Made in Thefts from Genesee, Saginaw Counties
2

Poaching Suspect Sought in Isabella County
3

Catfishing Mom Sentenced In Isabella County Court
4

Bay County Man Killed on e-Bike
5

Car Hits House Christmas Morning in Saginaw Township