Delta College Visit by First Lady Jill Biden Postponed

Dr. Jill Biden, Congressman Dan Kildee, and UAW 699 member Monica Herrera Garcia on stage for the Drive-In rally (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

A visit to Delta College by First Lady Doctor Jill Biden has been postponed, reportedly due to an aircraft issue.

The First Lady was scheduled to join Congressman Dan Kildee at Delta to meet with students, workers, and business leaders, and to tour the college’s skilled workforce training facilities at 3:45 Monday afternoon.

According to Kildee’s office, an aircraft issue while on the way to Michigan caused the First Lady’s flight to be diverted back to Denver Colorado, and the trip has been postponed to a later date.