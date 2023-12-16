Delta College Seeks Internship Opportunities for Sudents

WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

December 16, 2023 10:00AM EST
According to the national Association of Colleges and Employers more that 80% of businesses say internships provide the highest return on investment for job recruitment. Delta is looking for local businesses to take on their students as annual interns. In return Delta has Employer Partner benefits such as promotion of their business, easy access  to pre-screened Delta students and more.

Delta calls this partnership mutually beneficial for the community. Interested businesses can call Dawn Little, Workforce Experience Manager, at 989-686-9443 or email [email protected]

