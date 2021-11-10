Delta College Holding Forum on Vaccine Mandates

Delta College will be hosting a political forum on the history of U.S. vaccine mandates.
The discussion, titled Mandatory Vaccination and the Workplace: Legality, Labor and Liberty will run from 7pm to 8:30pm (via Zoom), and host a panel of speakers including professors of law, philosophy, and history from Central Michigan, Wayne State, Saginaw Valley State Universities; as well as Beth Roszatycki, regional director of the Michigan Small Business Development Center.
Presenters will explore the constitutionality of vaccine mandates, including the use of executive power to enact them, and the practical impact of mandates on employers and the workforce.
As it is a discussion on Mandates, the panel will not be discussing or debating the overall safety or science of vaccines.
To register for the event or to learn more about vaccine mandate history, you can visit delta.edu/workplacevaccine.