Davison Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths

Police in Davison are investigating two suspicious deaths.

Officers from the Davison Police Department were called to a residence in the 400 block of South State Street around 3:45 Sunday afternoon for a well-being check. They found two people inside the residence, both deceased. Investigators with the Michigan State Police were requested to provide assistance, and they say preliminary investigation indicates no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the DPD Det. Bill Skellenger at 810-653-4196 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.