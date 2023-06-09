D.E.A.R at the Saginaw Zoo

Drop Everything And Read also known as D.E.A.R will be at the Saginaw Zoo on Wednesday June 14th from 10:00 to 3:00pm

DEAR is celebrating its 21st year of this family- friendly event encouraging families to continue reading over summer break. Zoo admission is $5 , free for 1 year or younger and free for the first 100 children to enter on June 14th. The event is expected to host over 2,000 visitors and has grown from 17 to over 30 vendors. Vendor booths from across the community will each with a book or craft educational giveaway for children of various ages. In addition to the zoo animals there will be storytelling, puppet shows, music, free books and literacy activities. Thi

s event is a partnership between the Read Association of Saginaw County and the Saginaw Zoo.

For more information visit READ Association of Saginaw County on Facebook or call the Saginaw Zoo 989-759-1408