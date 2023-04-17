Crash on I-75 Claims Life of Saginaw Man

A crash on I-75 early Sunday morning claimed the life of a 40-year-old Saginaw Man.

According to the Michigan State Police, around 2:25 a.m. a commercial box truck collided with a 2007 Buick that was stopped in the same lane near US-10, causing the Buick to catch fire.

Police say the driver of the Buick was unable to escape and died at the scene, while the driver of the box truck, a 62-year-old man from Livonia, sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.