Crash Involving Wrong-Way Driver Claims Life of Traverse City Man

Wrong Way Crash in Cheboygan County (MSP)

A man from Traverse City was killed and several other people were injured in a crash on I-75 involving a driver going the wrong way on Sunday evening according to police.

The crash occurred after 7:30 p.m. a few miles south of Mackinaw City. Michigan State Police say that a jeep driven by a 78-year-old Indiana man struck a sedan while going south in the northbound lanes of I-75, then two other vehicles crashed soon after for a total of four vehicles involved.

Police say that the 20-year-old driver of the sedan was killed, and his passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Oxford was taken to the hospital. The passenger of the jeep was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and has since been stabilized, according to police. The driver of the jeep and the occupants of the two other vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.