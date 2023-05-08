Crash in Midland County Claims Life of Motorcyclist

A crash in Midland County claimed the life of a Lee Township man on Sunday.

According to Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene, around 1:17 a.m. 38-year-old Nathan Alaska Threet was driving a Yamaha motorcycle westbound on East Saginaw Road in Lincoln Township.

Investigators believe Threet was driving without headlights or running lights activated. Greene says a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 52-year-old man form Sanford was turning onto Oald Oak Trail when the two vehicles crashed.

Threet was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Silverado was treated for minor injuries by EMS.

Investigators say alcohol and/or speed may have been factors in the crash, and a toxicology report is pending.