Covenant and Habitat for Humanity Partner for Home Revitalization

Volunteers will kick off a neighborhood revitalization project in Saginaw’s Covenant Neighborhood on Wednesday.

The initiative, led by Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity, aims to restore owner-occupied homes with the help of various partners including Covenant HealthCare, Frankenmuth Credit Union, and Consumers Energy. The volunteers, consisting of individuals from community groups, churches, and regional businesses, will be doing painting and light landscaping in the area on weekdays between June 14th and 23rd. Revitalization efforts will take place in shifts from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with lunch provided between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. every day.

Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to register in person at 1107 N. Oakley in Saginaw during the project week.