Cong. Moolenaar Releases Schedule to Consult with Constituents

Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times across the district where residents can sit down to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency. Those who need assistance with a federal agency, including the VA and the IRS are encouraged to attend one of the following hour-long scheduled dates.

January 16th at the Mount Pleasant City Hall, 9am to 10am, Alma City Hall 11am to 12 and January 17th at the Gladwin County District Library from 2:30 to 3:30pm.

To view the statewide list or if you are unable to attend and would like to learn more, information can be found at Moolenaar.House.gov