Cong. Moolenaar Releases Schedule to Consult with Constituents

By christianamalacara
January 8, 2024 10:00AM EST
John Moolenaar

Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times across the district where residents can sit down to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency. Those who need assistance with a federal agency, including the VA and the IRS are encouraged to attend one of the following hour-long scheduled dates.

January 16th at the Mount Pleasant City Hall, 9am to 10am, Alma City Hall 11am to 12 and January 17th at the Gladwin County District Library from 2:30 to 3:30pm.

To view the statewide list or if you are unable to attend and would like to learn more, information can be found at Moolenaar.House.gov

