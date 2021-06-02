Community Will Share Their Memories Of Kirsten

The St. Charles community comes together Thursday evening to share their memories of a recent high school graduate who passed away Sunday night when the Jeep she was driving was involved in a traffic crash in Bridgeport Township. Area Jeep owners are invited to join a procession which will meet at Coal Miners Park and leave at 8:15 to travel to the St. Charles High School football field. A candle light vigil in memory of Kirsten Franzel will begin at 8:30 at the football field.
Kirsten is the daughter of Rick and Valarie Franzel and she is also survived by her brother Domanic.
Kirsten recently graduated from St. Charles High School with dreams of going into the U.S. Air Force when she would have turned 18 in October.
She was very active at St.Charles High School where she participated in sideline cheer, competitive cheer, band, drama, National Honor Society, Special Olympics, and Read Across America. Valarie said “Kirsten especially loved competitive cheer. Last year she lead her team to states and finished 6th in Division 4. She pushed her fellow athletes to be better every day. She was the rock of her team and whatever needed to be done she did.”
Kirsten participated in winter ball, marching band, symphonic band, clarinet solo ensembles and pep band. She danced at Bohatys school of dance for over 10 years and taught dance her final year. Valarie said “Kirsten was a beautiful, talented young woman, she was determined to do whatever her mind was set on.”
The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 – 8:00 pm at McGeehan Funeral Homes – St. Charles Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wheeler.