Community Immunity the Focus of New Great Lakes Bay Health Center Campaign

Saginaw’s Great Lakes Bay Health Centers says, to date, they’ve assisted in providing nearly 17,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
In addition to these numbers, they’ve also provided an additional opportunity for parents and children to receive a shot Monday afternoon ahead of a new vaccination campaign.
Dr. Brenda Coughlin, President and CEO of Great lakes bay health centers, was joined by supporters from State and local government, the Saginaw African American Pastors group, and Hispanic American community leaders at this year’s Children’s health day event to share that a new outreach program will be launching September 1st to help expand COVID19 vaccine availability focusing on the theme of community immunity.
The program, funded by a $50,000 Michigan Primary Care Association grant, aims to take on the issue of misinformation and hopes to answer questions many who may still be hesitant to get the vaccine may have.
Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore, State representatives Amos O’Neal and Rodney Wakeman, City councilman Bill Ostash, and leader and youth representatives from SAAP spoke briefly on the matter of misinformation being a challenge to vaccine administration and why they and their families have gotten the vaccines.
While learning about the vaccine and its importance in the fight against COVID-19, Parents and children were also met by health care providers and community organizations to celebrate Children’s health day.
Added services provided at the celebration included dental checkups, sports physicals, immunizations, and giveaways of backpacks, diapers, and other resources needed ahead of the school year.