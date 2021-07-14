Coast Guard Closing Portion of Saginaw River To Remove Power Lines

A safety zone will be put in place today by the U.S. Coast Guard near the mouth of the Saginaw River.
In order to remove two power lines in the area, the zone will be in effect from 9am until 1pm.
BAY Alerts sent out additional notifications around 3pm yesterday ahead of any Boaters planning to travel near the mouth of the River.
According to the Coast Guard, the line removal is being done to allow larger ships more clearance when passing through the area.
All affected boaters are advised to tune their marine radios to Channel-16, where the Coast guard will give an all-clear notice as to when the safety zone can be lifted.
If poor weather cancels or delays the scheduled removal, the project will be moved to Tomorrow, Thursday, July 15th.