      Weather Alert

Coast Guard Closing Portion of Saginaw River To Remove Power Lines

Ric Antonio
Jul 14, 2021 @ 5:30am
U.S. Coast Guard (WSGW File photo)

A safety zone will be put in place today by the U.S. Coast Guard near the mouth of the Saginaw River.

In order to remove two power lines in the area, the zone will be in effect from 9am until 1pm.

BAY Alerts sent out additional notifications around 3pm yesterday ahead of any Boaters planning to travel near the mouth of the River.

According to the Coast Guard, the line removal is being done to allow larger ships more clearance when passing through the area.

All affected boaters are advised to tune their marine radios to Channel-16, where the Coast guard will give an all-clear notice as to when the safety zone can be lifted.

If poor weather cancels or delays the scheduled removal, the project will be moved to Tomorrow, Thursday, July 15th.

Popular Posts
Midland County Crash Kills Gladwin County Couple
Morning Shooting Leaves 23-Year-Old Saginaw Man Dead
Pot Edibles Recalled from Bay City Facility
Fire Destroys Buildings at Bay City Company
Motorcycle Crash Kills Farwell Man in Midland County
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On