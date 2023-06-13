City of Midland to Begin Phase III of Concept 5 Pipe Upsizing Project on Saginaw Road

A new phase in Midland’s Concept 5 Sewer Improvement plan will require intermittent closures on Saginaw Road through mid-July.

Beginning on Thursday, traffic will be shifted from four lanes to two between Sturgeon Avenue and Dublin Avenue. On Friday, June 23rd, the road will be fully closed off to through traffic at Main Street until around noon the following day.

The closures will allow for Phase III of the sewer improvement plan’s upsizing project to begin. When completed, the city says over 8,000 feet of sanitary sewer pipes will be upgraded along Saginaw, Perrine, and West Sugnet Road, as well as Main Street.

Once most of the work on Saginaw Road is complete, construction will begin on Perrine road. More information can be found at CityofMidlandMi.gov/Concept5.