City of Midland Confirms New City Attorney

The Midland City Council has selected a new City Attorney.

During Monday’s city council meeting, the city completed employment negotiations with Chris Komara, and he was confirmed to take up the position being vacated by Jim Branson in December.

Komara is an MSU graduate who began a private practice in Midland in 2004, and joined the Midland Police Department in 2005 as a patrol officer. Since then, he’s worked as a field training officer and police sergeant, and currently serves as an administrative lieutenant.

City Attorney Jim Branson announced his plans to retire this December after 23 years in the role. Komara will begin to transition to the new position in October, ahead of Branson’s departure.