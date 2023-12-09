City Hall Council Chambers Rescheduled Dates and Location

Due to upcoming renovations to City Hall Council Chambers, the City of Midland will move all public meetings scheduled in January and February to the Board Room located on the first floor of the County Services Building, 220 W. Ellsworth Street (next to City Hall).

The following meetings will be impacted by this change:

• City Council – Monday, January 8; 7 p.m.

• Planning Commission – Tuesday, January 9; 7 p.m.

• Downtown Development Authority Board – Wednesday, January 10; 3 p.m.

• Zoning Board of Appeals – Tuesday, January 16; 6:30 p.m.

• Center City Authority Board – Wednesday, January 17; 3 p.m.

• Library Board – Wednesday, January 17; 6 p.m.

• City Council – Monday, January 22; 7 p.m.

• Planning Commission – Tuesday, January 23; 7 p.m.

• W. Main Street Historic District Commission – Wednesday, January 24; 6:30 p.m.

• City Council – Monday, February 5; 7 p.m.

• Planning Commission – Tuesday, February 6; 7 p.m.

• Parks & Recreation Commission – Wednesday, February 7; 7 p.m.

• Zoning Board of Appeals – Tuesday, February 13; 6:30 p.m.

• Cable Access Advisory Commission – Wednesday, February 14; 7 p.m.

• City Council – Monday, February 19; 7 p.m.

• Planning Commission – Tuesday, February 20; 7 p.m.

• Center City Authority Board – Wednesday, February 21; 3 p.m. Construction on Council Chambers

For more information, please contact the City Manager’s office at 989-837-3301