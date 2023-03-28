Charges Filed for a Second Time against Police Officers in Alleged Excessive Use of Force Incident

Two Saginaw police officers and a State Police trooper face charges once again after earlier charges were dropped.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office filed charges against officers Dominic Vasquez and Jordan Engelhart, as well as trooper Zachary Tebedo for willful neglect of duty on Friday.

The AG’s office alledges that the men did not do enough to prevent state trooper Bram Schroeder from punching a man during a traffic stop in March 2022.

The State made an amendment to an initial complaint, and a Midland County judge dismissed the charges last week, finding the amended complaint to be defective.