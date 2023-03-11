Changes coming to Bay City State Park Campgrounds

Bay City State Park will see renovations to the campground and visitor center in 2023

Bay City State Park is getting some upgrades and renovations this year.

Renovations include new individual electrical pedestals on every campsite, full water and sewer hookups to several campsites, sewer system repairs, adding more Americans with Disabilities Act accessible sites and several others. Renovations will impact some services at the park this fall, staring September 5. Tthe campground and east half of the day use parking lot will be closed as renovations are underway. And instead of its normal Halloween events, the park is planning a trunk-or-treat along with the Mother Nature Trail event on October 7.

Renovations are currently underway at Bay City State Park’s visitor center, which will be closed through June. The renovation projects are being funded through $4.35 million in Federal relief money.