Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Birch Run Residents

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Birch Run Area.
Due to a drop in pressure in the Birch Run Township and Village of Birch Run water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. Corrective measures are currently being undertaken to correct the situation. DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice.
These precautionary actions are being taken due to the loss of water pressure in the water distribution system caused by a water main break on the main transmission line from the City of Saginaw that supplies the Birch Run Township and Village of Birch Run on 7/2/21. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are
recommended.
Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.