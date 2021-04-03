Body Found In Huron County
A body was found in Huron County’s Brookfield Township just before nine Saturday morning. The body of a woman was found in a water-filled ditch by a passerby along Kilmanagh Road, between Brown and Pobanz Roads. Troopers and detectives from the Caro State Police Post were processing the scene with assistance from Huron County Sheriff Deputies and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Friday troopers were searching the area between Owendale and Gagetown for a missing 53 year old from Sebewaing. That woman was last seen just after Midnight near Bach and Pobanz Roads. Authorities are awaiting positive identification of the body to see if the cases are related.