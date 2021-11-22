Bishop Gruss Shares Thanksgiving Message

Greetings and Happy Thanksgiving to all of you.
Our annual celebration of Thanksgiving is a great reminder to us all, across our country, to reflect on the many blessings we’ve been given in life and the One, our Creator, who provides them all.
I’d like to thank, in a special way, all of you who support our parishes and community organizations in providing dinners to families in need this holiday. I am grateful for your generosity and care for the less fortunate, and certainly so is the Lord.
This Thanksgiving, as you finalize plans for celebrating the day – a meal with family, cheering on the Lions or even making plans to shop holiday sales – I invite you to consider a new tradition. If it’s not already a part of your planning, please consider participating in the Thanksgiving Day Mass offered at your parish.
The word Eucharist itself comes from a Greek word which means “thanksgiving.” The Mass is the greatest prayer of thanksgiving we have been given. This highest form of thanksgiving is our prayer to the Father in union with Jesus. There is no better way to give thanks and praise to God the Father for the greatest gift of all, the gift of his only Son.
Know that you and your family remain in my prayers. I will be offering my Thanksgiving Day Mass for all of you and your intentions.
May the Lord bless you abundantly this day and may the peace and joy of Christ be with you always!
Bishop Robert Gruss