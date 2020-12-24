      Weather Alert

Bishop Gruss Christmas Mass Airs On WNEM-TV

Dave Maurer
Dec 24, 2020 @ 12:14pm
(photo courtesy the Saginaw Catholic Diocese)
Join us on Christmas morning at 9:00 for Mass with Bishop Gruss, live from the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw.
Please help us share this good news especially with those who are not able to attend Mass in person. Let’s celebrate together as the Body of Christ!
This Mass will also livestream at www.Saginaw.org and on our Facebook and YouTube pages.
The WNEM TV-5 broadcast was made possible through the generous support of Jolt Credit Union.
Christmas Message from Bishop Gruss
We invite you and your loved ones to Christmas Mass!
View Christmas Eve/Day Parish Mass Times Listed by City
Due to Covid-19 precautions, some parishes require reservations. Mass times for the Solemnity of Mary are also available at the link above.
Popular Posts
Queen of Ice and Snow to Visit Saginaw Township
Hemlock Semiconductor to Cover Local Fire Departments’ Training Costs
Updated Health Dept. COVID-19 Order Takes Effect Monday
Four Lakes Task Force Says It May Take "An Act Of Congress" To Lower Incoming Assessment Fees
Three Rivers Corporation Receives Four ABC Greater Michigan Awards
Sports News