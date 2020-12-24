Bishop Gruss Christmas Mass Airs On WNEM-TV
(photo courtesy the Saginaw Catholic Diocese)
Join us on Christmas morning at 9:00 for Mass with Bishop Gruss, live from the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw.
Please help us share this good news especially with those who are not able to attend Mass in person. Let’s celebrate together as the Body of Christ!
This Mass will also livestream at www.Saginaw.org
The WNEM TV-5 broadcast was made possible through the generous support of Jolt Credit Union.
|Christmas Message from Bishop Gruss
We invite you and your loved ones to Christmas Mass!
Due to Covid-19 precautions, some parishes require reservations. Mass times for the Solemnity of Mary are also available at the link above.