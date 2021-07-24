Bishop Gruss Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Saginaw

Monday marks the second anniversary for Bishop Robert Gruss as the head of the Diocese of Saginaw. He is seen performing a baptism in the image above. Here are some thoughts from the Bishop:
Where has the time gone? It is hard to believe that I have been the bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw for two years. But what a blessing it has been.
With the vast majority of my time in this diocese under COVID conditions, in spite of the challenges, I have come to deeply appreciate what the diocese and her people have offered me. I have felt welcomed by priests and laity alike.
I have greatly enjoyed the ministry handed over to me on July 26, 2019, as I was installed as the seventh bishop of this diocese, and I am grateful for what we have accomplished these past two years. I feel richly blessed.