Bishop Gruss Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Saginaw

Dave Maurer
Jul 24, 2021 @ 9:27am

Monday marks the second anniversary for Bishop Robert Gruss as the head of the Diocese of Saginaw.  He is seen performing a baptism in the image above.  Here are some thoughts from the Bishop:

Where has the time gone? It is hard to believe that I have been the bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw for two years. But what a blessing it has been.

With the vast majority of my time in this diocese under COVID conditions, in spite of the challenges, I have come to deeply appreciate what the diocese and her people have offered me. I have felt welcomed by priests and laity alike.

I have greatly enjoyed the ministry handed over to me on July 26, 2019, as I was installed as the seventh bishop of this diocese, and I am grateful for what we have accomplished these past two years. I feel richly blessed.

 

