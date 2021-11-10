Bike Rider Dies After Collision with STCS School Bus

A man has died after a bus hit him while crossing the road on his bike in Saginaw township.
Investigators say it appeared that the bicyclist was travelling westbound on the south sidewalk of State Street near Coolidge Ave.
Township police and medical responders arrived around 2:15pm after he attempted to cross State st. towards Linda st.
Vehicles driving east on State stopped suddenly to avoid the man, who witnesses say appeared to wobble while crossing the road before striking the side of a Saginaw Township Community School bus travelling west.
State between Hemmeter and Mackinaw was closed in both directions to clear the scene, and remained closed until 4pm as investigators managed the incident.
The man died at the scene after falling to the ground. No students on the school bus.
No further information about the bicyclist is being released as officers are attempting to notify next of kin.