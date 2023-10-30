Bay County Man Injured in Monday Morning Shooting

Police in Bay City are searching for a suspect after a shooting on the city’s west side Monday morning.

Officers with the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the 400 block of State Street just after 3 a.m. for a report of a fight that involved gunshots. They found a 34-year-old man from Bay County who had been shot in his elbow and abdomen. The man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored pickup truck, and was last seen driving south on State Street. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at (989) 892-8571 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers or on P3Tips.com.