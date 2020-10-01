Bay County Cows, Crops Threatened by Metal Scraps
(Alpha Media file photo)
Several thousand cows were put at risk and more than $500,000 of feed crop was lost after someone zip-tied metal scraps to corn stalks in Bay county. Deputies say they were called September 22nd after a farmer found the scraps in harvested feed after hearing metal-on-metal grinding in harvest equipment.
The sheriff’s office said had the metal not been found, nearly 3,000 to 4,000 dairy cows could have been harmed or killed. At leat 1,000 acres of the farmer’s three fields of silage were lost, and he hopes homeland security steps in due to the attempt at a possible disruption of the food supply.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the bay county sheriff’s office at 989-895-4050, or Bay county Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).