Bay County Allocating $2M in ARPA Funds for Small Business Support

$2 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funding has been allocated by the Bay County board of commissioners for small business assistance.
The funds will be split three ways by Bay Future, who will act as fiduciary in partnership with the Bay Area chamber of commerce and the Lake Huron region Michigan small business development center.
$1,050,000 will be designated to a grant program supporting small businesses and industries disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
$368,500 will go towards a small business support program that will provide assistance including consulting support, tech commercialization support, a 90-day refinement program, and more.
In addition to the relief, Bay County Executive Jim Barcia says $581,500 of the allocation will be going toward toward talent retention and attraction to the area.
Bay County Commission Chair, Tom Herek, says the programs are imperative to the long-term economic vitality of small businesses in the community.