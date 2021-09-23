      Weather Alert

Bay City’s Tall Ships Postponed to 2025

Ric Antonio
Sep 23, 2021 @ 4:58pm
You’ll have to wait a bit longer to visit the Bay City Tall ships celebration originally set for next July.

Due to COVID concerns, the event which normally happens every 3 years has been put on hold until the summer of 2025 for volunteer safety according to executive director Chris Yelken at BaySail Appledore Tall Ships.

Yelken says Tall Ships usually takes around 18 months of preparation ahead of time, and brings in a team of nearly 500 volunteers.

Tens of thousands of visitors stop by Tall Ships, bringing in revenue for the local economy, but Yelken adds it wasn’t just local COVID numbers rising that make the decision final; citing an increase in needed funds to run the event and international travel bans affecting the sailing route.

