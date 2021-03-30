Bay City to Resume Residential Water Shutoffs
Bay City officials have announced that the disconnection policy for non-payment of residential water service will resume on Thursday, April 1st.
Disconnection notifications will also begin to be sent out to residents with delinquent, unpaid bills.
All utility disconnections had been suspended through 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the non-payment policy for electric service for both residential and commercial customers and commercial water service went back into effect on March 1st.
Residential water service disconnections had remained suspended until this week’s announcement in an effort to provide more time for residents to pay down any balances.
Utility customers struggling to pay their bills can seek financial assistance by contacting 2-1-1 Northeast MI (1-888-636-4211) or the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (844-464-3447) for state emergency relief.
Anyone looking to make payment arrangements on their bill can contact the city utility customer service line at 989-894-8104 during regular business hours (7am to 5pm) Monday through Friday.