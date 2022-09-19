Bay City Suspends Top Cop

photo by Bill Hewitt

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake.

The city has placed Michael Cecchini on administrative leave while the investigation in conducted and will be referring the matter for an independent review.

The nature of the citizen complaint was not released. Cecchini oversees both the police department and fire department.