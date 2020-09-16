Bay City Schools Propose Return, Approve Layoffs.
Bay city schools are planning a return to school, but now there may be less staff to help.
The district will be laying off approximately 20 staff members, with board members saying the need to do so is brought on by reductions in state aid and a dropping student count.
Trustee Tom Baird did not agree with the findings, citing records showing the schools may end up receiving the same amount of funding this year as they did last year.
Superintendent Stephen Bigelow emphasized that layoffs like these aren’t always due to fiscal distress, and he brought up trouble related to overstaffing.
Bay City Education Association Certified professional staff will start the layoff process September 18th and December 31st as needed.
All affected non-certified professional Bay City Education Association staff and Bay City Educational Support Personnel will have until October 14th.
They layoff talks were approved by the board despite language for a proposal to get students back in the classroom being proposed at the same board meeting.
Trustee Veronica Papajesk said another month of at-home learning would be an increasingly challenging emotional obstacle for students who are already missing school, adding that nearly 80 percent of Bay city students want a physical return to class.
Plans for hybrid schedule proposals and sanitation practices are being worked on and will be presented for a vote at the board’s September 22nd meeting.
An October 5th return is being eyed, but only after proper safety precautions are put into effect.