Bay City Riverfront Bar Gets New Life
Photo: Drift Shoreside Beer Garden Streetview Rendering
The former Black Pearl Rum Bar property on Bay City’s N. Water st. is getting a breath of new life.
A partnership between Jenifer Acosta Development, Downtown Restaurant Investments, and Mission Partners will launch re-construction of the property into Drift Shoreside Beer Garden.
Expected to open in July, the new business will offer craft and custom beers and host regular food trucks with available space for more.
The current building will undergo renovations to refurbish the existing dock and incorporate fireplace lawn seating.