Bay City Public Safety Officers & Firefighters Recognized for 2020 Efforts

Ric Antonio
Oct 5, 2021 @ 5:35am
After a long 2020 and even longer 2021, Firefighters and Law Enforcement with the Bay City Department of Public Safety were recognized for their hard work (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

With 2021 in its final quarter; Law enforcement officers and Firefighters from the Bay City Department of Public Safety were recognized by City Commissioners for their hard work in 2020.

Public Safety Department Director Mike Cecchini says while the coronavirus shut down last year’s recognition ceremony, it didn’t slow down the work done by any of the city’s Officers or Firefighters.

Captain Nathan Webster, who received 2020’s Officer of the year award, says gathering to recognize merits and life saving efforts often is often shrugged off by coworkers as just part of their job, but adds it’s nice to see attention brought to important members of the department.

Director Cecchini says the recognition is long overdue, and each of individual reciving honors deserves it after a year where everyone’s efforts had increased significantly- ranging from local crime and fire prevention despite pre-vaccine virus concerns, to assisting with historic Flooding in Midland.

Here’s the full list of personnel recognized by the Citation board for 2020:

Life Saving Citation: Public Safety Officer Justin Mlujeak

Life Saving Citation: Public Safety Officers Michael Froehlich and Joseph Fernette

Exemplary Service Citation: Public Safety Officers Justin Mlujeak, Jeff Wojewoda
and Scott Close

Meritorious Service Citation: Sergeant Brian Schroer, Public Safety Officers
Adrianna Mysliwski and Carson Kayner

Exemplary Service Citation: Public Safety Officers Michael Froehlich, Joseph Fernette, and Brandon Cooper

Exemplary Service Citation: Sergeant Eric Sporman, Public Safety Officers Rustin
LaRose, Stephen Staron, Matthew Meisel, and Scott Selle

Unit Citation: Captain Rick Wells, Driver/Engineer (now Lieutenant) Drew
Gregorczyk, and Driver/Engineer Lee Jean

Distinguished Service Citation: Driver/Engineer (now Lieutenant) Aaron Boxey and
Driver/Engineer Lee Jean

Unit Citation: Fire Chief Kurt Corradi, Battalion Chiefs Chris Reynolds and John Case,
Driver/Engineer (now Lieutenant) Kramer Stoneman, Driver/Engineer (now Lieutenant)
Andrew Schultz, and Public Safety Officer Matthew Meisel

DIRECTORS AWARDS:
Public Safety Director’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award: Captain
Nathan Webster

Public Safety Director’s Firefighter of the Year Award: Battalion Chief Chris
Reynolds

Public Safety Director’s Unit of the Year Award: Identification Bureau: Corporal
Eric Berg and Corporal Brad Peter

Public Safety Director’s Civilian Employee Certificate of Recognition: Lori
Raymond

