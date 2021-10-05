Bay City Public Safety Officers & Firefighters Recognized for 2020 Efforts

With 2021 in its final quarter; Law enforcement officers and Firefighters from the Bay City Department of Public Safety were recognized by City Commissioners for their hard work in 2020.
Public Safety Department Director Mike Cecchini says while the coronavirus shut down last year’s recognition ceremony, it didn’t slow down the work done by any of the city’s Officers or Firefighters.
Captain Nathan Webster, who received 2020’s Officer of the year award, says gathering to recognize merits and life saving efforts often is often shrugged off by coworkers as just part of their job, but adds it’s nice to see attention brought to important members of the department.
Director Cecchini says the recognition is long overdue, and each of individual reciving honors deserves it after a year where everyone’s efforts had increased significantly- ranging from local crime and fire prevention despite pre-vaccine virus concerns, to assisting with historic Flooding in Midland.
Here’s the full list of personnel recognized by the Citation board for 2020:
Life Saving Citation: Public Safety Officer Justin Mlujeak
Life Saving Citation: Public Safety Officers Michael Froehlich and Joseph Fernette
Exemplary Service Citation: Public Safety Officers Justin Mlujeak, Jeff Wojewoda
and Scott Close
Meritorious Service Citation: Sergeant Brian Schroer, Public Safety Officers
Adrianna Mysliwski and Carson Kayner
Exemplary Service Citation: Public Safety Officers Michael Froehlich, Joseph Fernette, and Brandon Cooper
Exemplary Service Citation: Sergeant Eric Sporman, Public Safety Officers Rustin
LaRose, Stephen Staron, Matthew Meisel, and Scott Selle
Unit Citation: Captain Rick Wells, Driver/Engineer (now Lieutenant) Drew
Gregorczyk, and Driver/Engineer Lee Jean
Distinguished Service Citation: Driver/Engineer (now Lieutenant) Aaron Boxey and
Driver/Engineer Lee Jean
Unit Citation: Fire Chief Kurt Corradi, Battalion Chiefs Chris Reynolds and John Case,
Driver/Engineer (now Lieutenant) Kramer Stoneman, Driver/Engineer (now Lieutenant)
Andrew Schultz, and Public Safety Officer Matthew Meisel
DIRECTORS AWARDS:
Public Safety Director’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award: Captain
Nathan Webster
Public Safety Director’s Firefighter of the Year Award: Battalion Chief Chris
Reynolds
Public Safety Director’s Unit of the Year Award: Identification Bureau: Corporal
Eric Berg and Corporal Brad Peter
Public Safety Director’s Civilian Employee Certificate of Recognition: Lori
Raymond