Bay City Business Owner Thanks Community for Support after Fire

Two weeks after a devastating fire near Bay City’s Midland Street, the owner of Mode’s Tavern is thanking the community for an outpouring of support.

On the morning of April 4th, Matt Nemode was informed that the building that held his business, along with JR’s All-Star Haircuts and multiple apartments, had caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the afternoon, but the damage was extensive.

Since then, businesses, organizations, and individuals from the Bay City community and beyond have donated time and money to help those who were impacted, including Mode’s.

“Appreciation and those type of words; you can’t even describe it,” said Nemode about the community’s support. “We’ve been open just about 3 years. Our goal was to make a difference with what we were doing, and judging by the response we did that. It’s just unbelievable to us.”

During Monday evening’s city commission meeting, Nemode thanked the first responders as well as the city and the community for their help.