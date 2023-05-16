WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Bay City Authorities Investigate Vandalism at Carroll Park

By jonathan.dent
May 16, 2023 4:20PM EDT
Graffiti at Bay City’s Carroll Park (Bay City DPS)

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is looking into vandalism in the area around Carroll Park.

The department says multiple reports were made about the graffiti discovered at the park as well as the Rail Trail nearby, some of which included vulgar language targeted at police and the LGBTQ community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at (989) 892-8571 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

